Sarasota Police search for missing woman at South Lido Beach

Sarasota Police search for missing woman at South Lido Beach
Sarasota Police search for missing woman at South Lido Beach(WALB)
By Shane Battis
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are searching for a woman who went missing at South Lido Beach Saturday night.

According to investigators, this woman and a friend were swimming at the beach between 7:30 and 8:00 p.m. that night. The friend swam back to shore, but the woman did not.

She’s described as a 24-year-old Hispanic woman with black hair, brown eyes who weights 120 lbs. Police report she was wearing a black bikini the night she disappeared, and she has a black butterfly tattoo on her right collarbone.

A team of Sarasota Police officers and U.S. Coast Guard members searched the waters throughout the night, but they haven’t found anything yet. At this point, foul play is not suspected in this case.

If you know anything about what happened, you’re encouraged to call the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199.

ABC7 will continue to follow this story as the investigation continues.

