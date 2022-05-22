Relay For Life at University Town Center mall

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Relay For Life hosted its annual event Saturday evening at the University Town Center mall. Due to inclement weather, the location of the event was changed.

The event started with the survivor’s lap and then caregivers joined in for a lap with the survivors.

Others who attended the event were asked to line up around the walking area to cheer on the survivors and caregivers with noisemakers, pom-poms and other pep rally materials.

The night ended with the luminaria ceremony which is a remembrance of those who lost their battle with cancer.

All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society which looks at cancer research, education and advocacy. Since 1946, more than five billion dollars has been invested in cancer research.

