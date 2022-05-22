Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Jewish Temple holds pet blessing

Blessing of the pets
Blessing of the pets(Max Cotton)
By Tatyiana Hayes
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This morning, a Jewish Temple held a pet blessing!

The Temple Emanu-el provided Sarasota and Manatee residents with the opportunity to have their pets and pet portraits spiritually protected.

There was also brief talk about the importance of animals in the Jewish tradition.

To learn more about this event contact, Rabbi Elaine Rose Glickman, at elaine-glickman@comcast.net.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

