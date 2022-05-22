Jewish Temple holds pet blessing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This morning, a Jewish Temple held a pet blessing!

The Temple Emanu-el provided Sarasota and Manatee residents with the opportunity to have their pets and pet portraits spiritually protected.

There was also brief talk about the importance of animals in the Jewish tradition.

To learn more about this event contact, Rabbi Elaine Rose Glickman, at elaine-glickman@comcast.net.

