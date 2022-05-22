Advertise With Us
Hot and humid Sunday! And Monday. And Tuesday....

By Mike Modrick
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our hot and humid days continue to start the week, while the northern states deal with Freeze Warnings! None of that colder air gets anywhere close to us. We’re facing several days in the low 90s and thunderstorms at a bare minimum along the Suncoast. We are tracking a weak area of storminess that will move over Florida to end the week, so our thunderstorm chances go up by Thursday. But any storms will still be hit-and-miss into the afternoon and evening hours.

Saharan dust peaked over the Gulf of Mexico skies on Saturday. The dust prevents tropical storm development and can give us brilliant sunsets. The concentrations will get lighter over the next few days. Still might be worth a sunset picture tonight. Sunset is at 8:16pm.

