Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Florida suspends abortion clinic after hospitalizations

(Savannah Kelley -- WCTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — An abortion clinic that serves women from all over the U.S. South had its license suspended this weekend under an emergency order from Florida health officials after two women who had undergone procedures at the clinic were hospitalized this year.

The state Agency for Health Care Administration ordered the suspension of the license for American Family Planning of Pensacola, effective starting Saturday.

In cases cited by the agency, the clinic failed to monitor the patients at all times, didn’t provide medical records when patients were transferred for greater care and didn’t contact the patients within 24 hours after they left the clinic to assess their recovery, said the order which was issued on Friday.

It said the problems were operational deficiencies “endangering the health, safety and welfare” of the clinic’s patients, and the clinic failed to submit timely reports about the incidents to the state agency.

In one case, clinic workers urged the husband of a patient to take her to a hospital in Mobile, Alabama, rather than a closer hospital in Pensacola that had a transfer agreement with the clinic, delaying her treatment. At the Alabama hospital, the woman needed to be resuscitated and required a transfusion to replace blood loss, according to the emergency order.

In another case from March, a patient was taken to the emergency room of a Pensacola hospital with bleeding and low blood pressure. She needed emergency surgery and a surgeon performed a hysterectomy. Last year, a third patient required a uterine perforation repair, according to the emergency order.

“Women receiving abortions must receive the level of care and services mandated by law,” the emergency order said.

The clinic is entitled to a hearing about the decision.

A women who says she works for the clinic’s scheduling service answered its phone on Sunday but said nobody was there who could talk about the emergency order.

Because of its historically less restrictive laws, Florida has long been considered a “safe haven” for women from neighboring states wanting to get abortions. On its website, the clinic says it serves women from Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Georgia.

Even though Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law last month legislation that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks, Florida’s abortion law is still likely to be less restrictive than those of neighboring states should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 5
Bradenton Police: Suspect dead after jumping in retention pond to flee
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport needs hired help
Sarasota Police search for missing woman at South Lido Beach
Sarasota Police search for missing woman at South Lido Beach
Dr. Scott Hopes spoke to return
Chair of Manatee County Commission issues statement on letter condemning county administrator
Cuc "Tina" Luong died after being hit by a vehicle May 113 in Ellenton.
Vehicle suspected in fatal hit-and-run is found, troopers say

Latest News

FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.,...
Dubai developer to buy Florida condo collapse site for $120M
Sarasota Police hosting a boat safety inspection event.
Sarasota Police work with community to perform boat safety checks
National Boating Safety Week
National Boating Safety Week
USCG rescue in St. Pete
U.S.C.G St. Petersburg rescues boaters stranded on buoy