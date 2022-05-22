Advertise With Us
CUTE: Police rescue 10 ducklings trapped in storm drain

Hudson (Wis.) Police rescued 10 ducklings who fell into a storm drain on Saturday, May 21,...
Hudson (Wis.) Police rescued 10 ducklings who fell into a storm drain on Saturday, May 21, 2022. The ducklings were reunited with their parents.(Hudson Police Department)
By Jimmie Kaska and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - Police in Wisconsin made a rescue Saturday morning, but it wasn’t people they were rescuing.

The Hudson Police Department posted on Facebook with a warning of “Caution: Cuteness alert!” that two of its officers rescued 10 ducklings from a storm drain in the city.

All of the ducklings were safe after the officers were able to get them out of the storm drain, WEAU reported. No animals or officers were hurt, according to the police department. In a comment Saturday afternoon on the post, Police said that the ducklings were reunited with their parents.

A Hudson (Wis.) Police officer poses with 10 ducklings that were rescued from a storm drain on...
A Hudson (Wis.) Police officer poses with 10 ducklings that were rescued from a storm drain on Saturday, May 21, 2022. The ducklings were reunited with their parents.(Hudson Police Department)

Wildlife experts recommend contacting your local streets, fire or police department for help if you find ducklings that have fallen into a storm drain or sewer grate.

Copyright 2022 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

