Pine View Class President ordered to censor graduation speech finds workaround

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The senior class president of Pine View School for the Gifted took the stand at his graduation today and delivered his graduation speech. He knew he had to tread carefully, but the student had already come up with a plan.

Zander Moricz wanted to use this time to speak about his experience as a gay student or criticize the “Don’t Say Gay” law, however, Moricz hed been warned that his mic would be cut off if he made any mention or reference to that law. After organizing a student walkout against the then-pending legislation and a similar protest in downtown Sarasota he decided to deliver his speech in a creative way.

He spoke about his curly hair. The hair he could never quite straighten. So, he learned to embrace it.

Moricz said the principal told him such comments would be “polarizing and not school appropriate.” He said his face turned red. “I’m told that my human rights are controversial and therefore not appropriate for school setting. I’m the class president and my human rights are not appropriate for my speech at my school graduation.”

“I used to hate my curls I spent mornings and nights embarrassed of them trying desperately to straighten this part of who I am but the daily damage of trying to fix myself became too much to endure,” Moricz said.

Critics say the law’s language is vague and could have far-reaching implications for students, potentially even those who have no connection to LGBTQ issues.

Moricz said that he would not compromise on his principles and that he would find a way to be able to speak about his identification and the legislation and he was able to.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.