Sarasota families unite to end Angelman Syndrome

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Families in Sarasota are walking for a good cause this weekend. They’re lacing up their sneakers for the Angelman Syndrome Foundation Walk, an effort to raise money to research the disorder, and spread awareness.

Angelman Syndrome is an uncommon genetic disorder, according to the foundation, that causes issues with balance and speech. Many diagnosed with the disorder are nonverbal and suffer from seizures, which sometimes leads kids to be misdiagnosed with autism or cerebral palsy.

The walk, hosted in Sarasota’s Rothenbach Park along with other places throughout Florida, aims to raise money to research the disorder by sending all the proceeds to the Angelman Syndrome Foundation. Plus, the event provides a chance to educate others about the often-misunderstood disorder.

Angie and Michael Gasell, who lead The Nite Train Express nonprofit, organized the walk for the second time in honor of their son Gage. The Gasell’s explained how their son was diagnosed with Angelman Syndrome when he was a baby and lived a short life, dying three years ago at 25 years old.

They hope researchers will soon have a better understanding of AS and find ways to make patients like their son live longer and more comfortably.

Beyond the fundraising efforts, the Gesell’s say it’s also worthwhile to unite other families who have experience with AS. Through organizations like this, those families have opportunities to learn from each other and, more importantly, lean on one another.

“It’s a great family to have,” Michael Gasell said. “The AS parents, you can’t shake them. I mean, they’ve seen it all. They’ve done it all. They’ve been in hospitals. They’ve done everything. It is the best family to have in the world.”

Organizers with The Nite Train Express estimate they’ve raised at least $4,000 through Saturday’s Angelman Syndrome Foundation Walk. It’s one of many fundraising events they have planned throughout the year.

If you’d like to be there for the next fundraiser, you can find more information by clicking here.

