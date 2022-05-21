Advertise With Us
Photo gallery: Sarasota High Class of 2022 dodges weather with sunset commencement

Graduates march into the football stadium at Sarasota High May 20.(Jim DeLa | WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Changing it’s starting time at the last minute to avoid a prediction of bad weather, Sarasota High School celebrated the Class of 2022 Friday evening without a single raindrop.

The ceremony was held at Charlie Cleland Stadium at Ihrig Field. The more than 500 graduates received their diplomas as parents, siblings and friends cheered them on.

The commencement was livestreamed on YouTube.

