Photo gallery: Sarasota High Class of 2022 dodges weather with sunset commencement

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Changing it’s starting time at the last minute to avoid a prediction of bad weather, Sarasota High School celebrated the Class of 2022 Friday evening without a single raindrop.

The ceremony was held at Charlie Cleland Stadium at Ihrig Field. The more than 500 graduates received their diplomas as parents, siblings and friends cheered them on.

The commencement was livestreamed on YouTube.

