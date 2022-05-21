Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Hot and humid weekend, thunderstorms at a minimum

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekends at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have a quiet start to the weekend, but a few isolated thunderstorms are still possible late afternoon and evening. Chances are even lower for us Sunday. Friday’s rain totals were pretty low with only a sprinkle, 0.01″ at SRQ, 0.04″ at Bradenton and 0.05″ at Lakewood Ranch. Heavier rain stayed over the Gulf waters, but since dolphins don’t have rain gauges, there are no reports there. Thunderstorms are still possible late afternoon and evening Saturday, but they would be few and far between for the Suncoast. Northern Florida has the better chance for pop-up showers today. Rain chances are even lower Sunday and to start the week.

While we have the heat and humidity, parts of the West and Northern Plains are in Winter this weekend, with Freeze Warnings, even snow in Colorado. Remember that when you step out into our humidity today!

