Ducktail Party for Pace Center for Girls kicks off with a splash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Pace Center for Girls, in sponsorship with Firkin’s Automotive, will hold their annual ‘Ducktail Party Splash’ this Saturday evening May 21 from 6 to 8pm.

The ‘Ducktail Party Splash’ is a summer celebration in preparation for Pace Center’s main event, ‘The Lucky Ducky Race for Pace’ which will be happening on June 11. Now in it’s 13th year, ‘The Lucky Ducky Race for Pace’ is a rubber duck derby race benefiting Pace Center for Girls. Participants can adopt rubber ducks competing in the race or sponsor teams themselves. All proceeds from the adoption and race go directly to Pace Center for Girls.

Saturday’s kick off party will have a variety of family fun games, food provided by Sonny’s BBQ, and the main event being the best dressed duck competition.

To purchase tickets for the ‘Ducktail Party Splash’ visit: https://www.pacecenter.org/locations/manatee/lucky-ducky-race-for-pace

To learn more about the event and to adopt a rubber duck visit: https://www.duckrace.com/manatee

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.