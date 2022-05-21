Bradenton Police: Suspect dead after jumping in retention pond to flee

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - One suspect is in custody and another has died after jumping into a retention pond following a police pursuit, Bradenton Police officials confirm.

Officials say that at approximately 4:05 AM, officers responded to the 5100-block of Riverside Drive E for a report of vehicle burglaries.

Investigating officers located two male suspects hiding on the porch of an apartment and attempted to detain them. One of the suspects was taken into custody, but the other fled on foot and entered a retention pond, refusing to return to the officers. A short time later, the suspect went under and did not resurface.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team responded and located the male suspect deceased.

This investigation is in the early stages. The suspects’ names are being withheld at this time, pending next-of-kin notifications.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.