Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

6th Annual Adopta-A-Palooza at Bradenton Area Convention Center

Adopt-a-palooza of Manatee County
Adopt-a-palooza of Manatee County(wwsb)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Animal Shelter held its 6th annual Adopt-A-Palooza event Saturday at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. The event was held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Suncoast residents were able to interact with the pets to find out if they were good fits to be new family members. Over 60 animals were adopted today with all the cats from the event finding their forever homes.

Adopt-A-Palooza is the largest event in Manatee County offering same-day pet adoption with over 100 adoptable pets from local shelters and animal rescues.

To see what pets are still available for adoption call Manatee County Animal Shelter at 941-742-5933, or visit their website at https://www.mymanatee.org/departments/public_safety/animal_services.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport needs hired help
People run from the field at Palmetto High School after a gunshot was heard on the sideline May...
13-year-old arrested in Palmetto High football shooting incident
Cuc "Tina" Luong died after being hit by a vehicle May 113 in Ellenton.
Vehicle suspected in fatal hit-and-run is found, troopers say
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Bradenton Police: Suspect dead after jumping in retention pond to flee
Manatee County Sheriff issues phone scam alert

Latest News

fville cheech
Fruitville students help shelter dogs in need
phs
Gunshot fired at Palmetto H.S. football game
ABC7 News at 6pm - May 19, 2022
cov
COVID cases increasing across the U.S.