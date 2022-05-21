6th Annual Adopta-A-Palooza at Bradenton Area Convention Center

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Animal Shelter held its 6th annual Adopt-A-Palooza event Saturday at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. The event was held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Suncoast residents were able to interact with the pets to find out if they were good fits to be new family members. Over 60 animals were adopted today with all the cats from the event finding their forever homes.

Adopt-A-Palooza is the largest event in Manatee County offering same-day pet adoption with over 100 adoptable pets from local shelters and animal rescues.

To see what pets are still available for adoption call Manatee County Animal Shelter at 941-742-5933, or visit their website at https://www.mymanatee.org/departments/public_safety/animal_services.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.