Wet weather moves in today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A surge of moisture will lift north today and bring an excellent chance for periods of heavy rains. Totals of 2 to 3 inches of rain are possible.

While our soil is dry and will likely be able to handle that kind of rain, paved surfaces could see standing water making driving difficult at times. Remember, if you encounter standing water, slow your speed. It only takes 1/4 of an inch of water to hydroplane your vehicle if the speed exceeds safe limits.

The first round of showers will move into the area this morning. It is very likely that, with a little daytime heating and additional moisture, numerous storms will form again and produce more heavy rains. Lightning strikes will be a hazard with storms that build today.

Winds will also pick up today and lead to hazardous boating conditions. Small Craft should use caution.

Tomorrow will see a bit more sunshine but rains will still be likely. Expect numerous afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. There will be fewer storms around on Sunday.

