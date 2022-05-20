Vehicle suspected in fatal hit-and-run is found, troopers say

ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol has identified and impounded a vehicle that could be the one involved in the fatal collision with a bicyclist in Ellenton May 13.

FHP spokesman Kenn Watson tells ABC7 that investigators will examine the vehicle to determine if it is the car that hit 61-year-old Cuc Luong on Mendoza Road shortly before midnight.

The driver of the sedan that hit Luong did not stop. Luong, known as Tina to her friends, was then taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died.

The Florida Highway Patrol is requesting anyone with information concerning this crash to contact Crime Stoppers or *FHP (*347) on a cellular phone.

Meanwhile, Luong’s employer, Cali Nails, has established a GoFundMe campaign to help pay funeral costs.

