Two injured in Hillsborough house fire

SEFFNER, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people are in the hospital after a house fire in Hillsborough County Thursday night, officials said.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the Seffner home when they arrived.

When first responders were told a boy was still inside the home, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies broke a window in the front of the house and guided the boy to safety.

Firefighters had the blaze, which involved the home and detached garage, under control in 16 minutes, officials said.

The boy and an adult male in the home were both taken to a trauma center. The boy is in serious condition and the adult is in stable condition, according to the fire department.

There were no other injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters work to put out a house fire Thursday night in Seffner, Florida. (Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.