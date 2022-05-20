Storms likely on Friday morning as moisture moves in

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Morning storms will greet some of you when you venture off to work on Friday due to a little piece of energy moving in from the Gulf and some tropical moisture coming in from the south. These two features will combine to bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to our area beginning around sunrise and continuing through the late morning. Some of the storms could contain some heavy rain at times.

We are not expecting anything severe right now but with the water temperature in the mid 80s that could aide in the development of some of these storms so look out for some gusty winds with a couple of the cells. They will be moving in from the Gulf and from the south. Rainfall amounts could exceed 2″ in a few areas with the heavier storms. We will see variable cloudiness with some peaks of the sun during the afternoon hours. The rain chance is at 60% for those storms. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s across the area. You may need a little extra drive time for that morning commute.

There is a little more energy that will pass through late Friday night into Saturday morning it appears. This will also elevate our rain chance somewhat during the early morning hours on Saturday.

Temperatures stay slightly above average (WWSB)

We will see partly cloudy skies Saturday with a good chance for early morning storms followed by some late afternoon and evening storms. The rain chance is at 60% for a few late day storms rolling through. Most of that will be mainly inland east of I-75. Highs on Saturday will top out in the mid 80s near the beaches and upper 80s elsewhere.

Sunday is calling for partly cloudy skies along with a few late day showers with a couple of thunderstorms as well. Some of that rain could be heavy at times as well. The rain chance slides down to 40% on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Monday through Tuesday things begin to calm down as our rain chance drops to 30% for a few late day storms. It will feel like summer with highs around 90 and lows in the low 70s.

