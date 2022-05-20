Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport needs hired help

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
By Kelsie Cairns
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is facing a desperate need for employees.

ABC7 recently reported the extreme growth there. More people are moving to Manatee and Sarasota counties, and the amount of people flying in and out of our local airport is constantly growing.

Airport President and CEO Rick Piccolo said, “Based on forecasting, we expect to be somewhere 300,000 to 400,000 more passengers than our record-setting year, last year.”

He says this growth is unprecedented. Passenger traffic is 71% higher than 2021. Jobs are available in many areas at the airport to fill the need.

Some of those openings include:

  • Airline ground-handling
  • Janitorial
  • Police
  • Fire
  • Human Resources
  • Air Traffic Control
  • Baggage Handling

If you want to work for the airport specifically, not an airline, you can do so online.

Staffing the Suncoast

If you are looking for a job, or you are an employer or businesses looking to get positions filled, ABC7 wants to get the word out on Staffing the Suncoast!

Send Kelsie an email at kelsie.cairns@wwsb.tv.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active investigation at Sarasota home
People run from the field at Palmetto High School after a gunshot was heard on the sideline May...
Shot fired during fight at Palmetto High spring football game; no injuries reported
John Scalzi's Thursday forecast.
Heavy rain possible tomorrow
Martin Hyde viral video
City Commission candidate Martin Hyde in hot water after viral video, accusations of racism
Weather forecast prompts Manatee schools to change high school graduation schedule

Latest News

John Scalzi's Friday forecast
Wet weather moves in today
Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton (79) falls after scoring against Florida Panthers...
Colton scores with seconds left, Lightning beat Panthers 2-1 in Game 2
Central Florida teen wearing earbuds hit by train while walking on tracks
ukr art
Local artists to auction artwork for Ukraine