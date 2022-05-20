Sarasota Bradenton International Airport needs hired help

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is facing a desperate need for employees.

ABC7 recently reported the extreme growth there. More people are moving to Manatee and Sarasota counties, and the amount of people flying in and out of our local airport is constantly growing.

Airport President and CEO Rick Piccolo said, “Based on forecasting, we expect to be somewhere 300,000 to 400,000 more passengers than our record-setting year, last year.”

He says this growth is unprecedented. Passenger traffic is 71% higher than 2021. Jobs are available in many areas at the airport to fill the need.

Some of those openings include:

Airline ground-handling

Janitorial

Police

Fire

Human Resources

Air Traffic Control

Baggage Handling

If you want to work for the airport specifically, not an airline, you can do so online.

