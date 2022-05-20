Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Rain moving Sarasota High graduation to 7 p.m.

By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota High School has moved up its graduation ceremony tonight to 7 p.m., one hour earlier than originally scheduled, because of impending bad weather, it was announced Friday afternoon.

The ceremony will be held at Charlie Cleland Stadium at Ihrig Field.

Graduates should report to the school at 5:45 p.m. The gates open to family and guests at 6 p.m. The ceremony will begin promptly at 7 p.m.

The commencement will be livestreamed on YouTube.

