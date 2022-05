SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are searching for several suspects who they believe stole more than $90,000 in merchandise from a business on St. Armands Circle.

The thefts occurred between April 19 and May 18.

If you recognize them or have any information, please call Detective Rick Greene at 941-263-6064.

