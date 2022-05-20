Manatee Memorial Hospital emergency expo

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee Memorial Hospital is going to host an emergency expo on May 24, 2022, from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Community members and patients will be able to speak with physicians and other emergency care providers about the different emergency and stroke services they provide.

This expo is a family-friendly event that will have lots of hospital giveaways, a tour of an ambulance and the option to speak with medical teams.

The Manatee EMS programs, Manatee outpatient rehab and Manatee Radiology will also be in attendance.

For more information contact Marketing Specialist Amanda Baxter at amanda.baxter@mmhhs.com.

