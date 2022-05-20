Advertise With Us
Manatee County 6th Annual Adopt-A-Palooza to be held May 21

By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Looking for a new friend to add to your family? The 6th Annual Adopt-A-Palooza will be held on Saturday, May 21 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto.

Hours are 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Adopt-A-Palooza is the largest one-day pet adoption and expo-style event in Manatee County and will feature over 100 adoptable pets from Manatee County Animal Services (MCAS), local shelters and animal rescues - all under one roof.

Participating adoption organizations include Humane Society of Manatee County, Canine Castaways, Moonracer Rescue, Cat Depot, Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch and Barking Out Loud Rescue.

For pets from MCAS, all adoption fees will be waived in lieu of a donation made to the Friends of Manatee County Animal Services (FoMCAS). Manatee County residents are required to license their new pet for an additional $20 tag fee. All pets will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

The family-friendly event will include a marketplace with over 30 retail vendors selling a variety of products and services, including vendors for pet owners. New this year, offered by Manatee County Animal Services, is a free pet vaccine and microchip clinic. Pet owners with dogs and cats in need of vaccinations and/or microchips can bring their pet to the event to receive them at no charge. This free clinic is offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

“With hurricane season almost here, the free pet vaccine and microchip clinic will help pet owners get prepared,” said Animal Services Division Chief Sarah Brown. “This event is truly a fun example of the great things that can happen when communities collaborate to help the homeless animals in Manatee County and surrounding areas.”

The proceeds from the event will benefit Friends of Manatee County Animal Services. For information about Friends of Manatee County Animal Services, please visit www.fomcas.org.

