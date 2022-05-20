Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Lehigh Acres murder arrest

Justin De'Angelo Copland charged with second degree felony murder.
Justin De'Angelo Copland charged with second degree felony murder.(LEECOUNTY)
By Tatyiana Hayes
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a home in Lehigh Acres on May 19, 2022.

When deputies arrived, they found a deceased woman with a gunshot wound to the head outside the home.

This incident was turned over to the Major Crimes Unit due to the nature of the situation.

Throughout the investigation, the suspect was identified as Justin De’Angelo Copland. He was transported to the Lee County Jail and charged with 2nd-degree felony murder and tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active investigation at Sarasota home
People run from the field at Palmetto High School after a gunshot was heard on the sideline May...
Shot fired during fight at Palmetto High spring football game; no injuries reported
John Scalzi's Thursday forecast.
Heavy rain possible tomorrow
Weather forecast prompts Manatee schools to change high school graduation schedule
Martin Hyde viral video
City Commission candidate Martin Hyde in hot water after viral video, accusations of racism

Latest News

Andres Ivan Leyva Sabina was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison on child pornography charges
BAY AREA MAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON IN CHILD PORN CASE
Cuc "Tina" Luong died after being hit by a vehicle May 113 in Ellenton.
Vehicle suspected in fatal hit-and-run is found, troopers say
Mother panther reunites with her baby!
Watch: Mama panther reunited with kitten
People run from the field at Palmetto High School after a gunshot was heard on the sideline May...
13-year-old arrested in Palmetto High football shooting incident