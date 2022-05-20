Lehigh Acres murder arrest

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a home in Lehigh Acres on May 19, 2022.

When deputies arrived, they found a deceased woman with a gunshot wound to the head outside the home.

This incident was turned over to the Major Crimes Unit due to the nature of the situation.

Throughout the investigation, the suspect was identified as Justin De’Angelo Copland. He was transported to the Lee County Jail and charged with 2nd-degree felony murder and tampering with evidence.

