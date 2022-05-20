A few overnight storms possible

ABC7 News at 5:30pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A little piece of energy will be moving through the area during the early morning hours on Saturday. Some of these storms will bring some heavy rain at times. The main thrust of this system will be to our north but we do expect to see some scattered storms up through sunrise. Through the day we will see partly cloudy skies with a chance for a few late day showers and thunderstorms scattered about mainly inland and then spread toward the coast late in the day. The rain chance is high for the morning hours but tapers off by midday.

Small craft should use caution over the weekend (WWSB)

It will be breezy both Saturday and Sunday with winds out of the SSW at 10-15 and gusts up to 20 mph mainly during the midday and through the late afternoon. Boaters beware winds will be out of the SE/SW at 10-25 knots and seas running 2-4 feet offshore and 2-3 footers in the intercoastal waterways. Expect choppy conditions offshore and a moderate chop on the bays and inland waters.

We will see partly cloudy skies on Sunday with a 40% chance for a few late day storms. These storms will be developing inland and trying to make it toward the coast later in the afternoon and evening. Now some of the storms will bring some locally heavy rain and frequent lightning. Not everyone will be getting the rain but some areas will see a few storms.

Slightly drier air will slip in to start the work week and the rain chance drops to 30% for a few late day storms. It will feel hot with temperatures soaring into the low to mid 90s inland in Sarasota and Manatee Counties. Skies will be mostly sunny in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

Expect only a few scattered storms on Tuesday and Wednesday and most of that will be inland. The rain chance stays at 30% through Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

