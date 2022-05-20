Advertise With Us
Central Florida teen wearing earbuds hit by train while walking on tracks

(MGN ONLINE)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EDGEWATER, Fla. (AP) — A 14-year-old Florida girl was critically injured when a train struck her as she walked along the tracks, police said.

The conductor told a 911 dispatcher that the train hit a “juvenile trespasser” on the tracks Monday afternoon, according to Edgewater police.

The impact threw the teen into a wooded area. She was airlifted to a hospital in nearby Daytona Beach with injuries to her legs, authorities said.

Members of the girl’s family told FOX 35 in Orlando that they believe she was wearing earbuds and didn’t hear the train, which approached from behind in the same direction in which she was walking.

The girl was in a coma at the hospital, her aunt told the television station.

The girl had told her mother she was going to a park to meet friends on Monday afternoon, the aunt said. The family believes she turned around when she realized her friends were not there and was walking along the tracks with her earbuds in.

The train’s conductor saw the girl turn around and try to jump off the tracks but she did not make it in time, the aunt told the television station.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

