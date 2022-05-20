Advertise With Us
Captain Graduates FSA Commanders Academy

Special Operations Bureau Captain Bryan Ivings graduated from the Florida Sheriffs Association’s Commanders Academy.(FSA)
By Tatyiana Hayes
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today another staff member from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office graduated from the Florida Sheriffs Associations Commanders Academy.

Special Operations Bureau Captain Bryan Irving completed the academy at the headquarters in Tallahassee.

The academy is designed to ensure upper-level criminal justice leaders have the background and training to properly carry out their responsibilities.

Irving along with 32 other Florida Sheriff’s offices participated In 64 hours of curriculum on topics related to upper-level leadership and emerging issues in law enforcement.

