BAY AREA MAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON IN CHILD PORN CASE

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A Bay area man was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for distributing and possessing images and videos of child pornography.

Andres Ivan Leyva Sabina is ordered to pay more than $100,000 in restitution to the victims and serve a ten-year term of supervised release and he must also register as a sex offender.

Sabina pled guilty on January 12, 2022.

In 2019 law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Sabina’s residence after he used a social media app and the internet to distribute photos of children being forced to engage in sexually explicit behavior.

This case was investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Homeland Security.

The case was also a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

