13-year-old arrested in Palmetto High football shooting incident

Shot fired at Palmetto High School football game
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Palmetto Police detectives have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the shooting incident at a spring football game Wednesday night at Palmetto High School.

Police have also revealed that more than one handgun was involved.

A fight broke out among teens inside the stadium near the field during the game against Tampa Jesuit. The webcast of the game showed players, officials and spectators fleeing after hearing a gunshot.

Investigators identified the 13-year-old Bradenton boy as the shooter. It is believed the fight was part of an ongoing feud between several teens. He was arrested Thursday night at his home and is currently in custody, Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler announced Friday morning.

A search warrant at the boy’s home recovered the handgun used to fire the shot, Tyler said.

Immediately after the fight Wednesday, another firearm was found on the ground in the stadium, Tyler said. Investigators are still working to identify who dropped this second handgun, as well as how the teens were able to get the guns and bring them into the stadium.

The remaining spring football games in Manatee County are seeing an increase in security. That included games Thursday night at Bayshore High School and Lakewood Ranch High School, as well as Braden River High School on Friday night.

“We’re concerned about the incident, we are cooperating with law enforcement to make sure they get to the bottom of what occurred,” said Mike Barber, spokesman for the Manatee County School District. “We’ll work with them to see what we can do to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.”

