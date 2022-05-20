Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

13-year-old arrested for gunshot at Palmetto High School football game

13-year-old arrested for gunshot at Palmetto High School football game.
13-year-old arrested for gunshot at Palmetto High School football game.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Palmetto Police say it was a 13-year-old boy responsible for the chaotic scene of people running for their lives following a gunshot during a football game at Palmetto High School on Wednesday night. He was arrested at his Bradenton home on Thursday night.

“My first reaction is that I’m saddened that somebody so young has access to that and would have the mindset to come to the school to harm another child,” said Kara Kimball, a parent of a Palmetto High School student. “My second thought is that I’m glad my child was not present at the game.”

The young teen is now in custody. A gun matching the shell casing that was found at the scene was discovered in his home. Authorities were able to make this arrest, one day after the gunshot.

“The officers from the word go did an excellent job,” said Captain Mike Stinson with the Palmetto Police Department. “The officers at the scene, developing leads and information, gathering witnesses and witness statements.”

Police say the gunshot came during an altercation between teens from Palmetto and Bradenton which police believe was an ongoing feud. No one was struck by the bullet. Another gun was found on the ground at the scene. This has left many parents and students on edge.

“Just the fact that my daughter has to deal with that in her everyday life, it scares me and saddens me,” said Kimball.

Police are still trying to figure out who the other gun belongs to, and how someone so young could get their hands on a gun. There could be additional arrests in the near future.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active investigation at Sarasota home
People run from the field at Palmetto High School after a gunshot was heard on the sideline May...
Shot fired during fight at Palmetto High spring football game; no injuries reported
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport needs hired help
People run from the field at Palmetto High School after a gunshot was heard on the sideline May...
13-year-old arrested in Palmetto High football shooting incident
Cuc "Tina" Luong died after being hit by a vehicle May 113 in Ellenton.
Vehicle suspected in fatal hit-and-run is found, troopers say

Latest News

Adjusted Time: Tonight’s graduation ceremonies for Venice High School and Sarasota High School
Rain moving Sarasota High graduation to 7 p.m.
Manatee County 6th Annual Adopt-A-Palooza to be held May 21
Students at Suncoast Polytechnical High
Engineering students showcase projects at Suncoast Polytechnical High School