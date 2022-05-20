13-year-old arrested for gunshot at Palmetto High School football game.

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Palmetto Police say it was a 13-year-old boy responsible for the chaotic scene of people running for their lives following a gunshot during a football game at Palmetto High School on Wednesday night. He was arrested at his Bradenton home on Thursday night.

“My first reaction is that I’m saddened that somebody so young has access to that and would have the mindset to come to the school to harm another child,” said Kara Kimball, a parent of a Palmetto High School student. “My second thought is that I’m glad my child was not present at the game.”

The young teen is now in custody. A gun matching the shell casing that was found at the scene was discovered in his home. Authorities were able to make this arrest, one day after the gunshot.

“The officers from the word go did an excellent job,” said Captain Mike Stinson with the Palmetto Police Department. “The officers at the scene, developing leads and information, gathering witnesses and witness statements.”

Police say the gunshot came during an altercation between teens from Palmetto and Bradenton which police believe was an ongoing feud. No one was struck by the bullet. Another gun was found on the ground at the scene. This has left many parents and students on edge.

“Just the fact that my daughter has to deal with that in her everyday life, it scares me and saddens me,” said Kimball.

Police are still trying to figure out who the other gun belongs to, and how someone so young could get their hands on a gun. There could be additional arrests in the near future.

