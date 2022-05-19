Work on Ringing Boulevard ‘complete street’ concept to begin next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Work is set to begin next week on improvements to Ringling Boulevard in downtown Sarasota that will transform it into a “complete street,” making the street safer for bicyclists, pedestrians and drivers.

The Ringling Trail project will add protected bicycle lanes along Ringling between Pineapple and Lime avenues. It will improve connectivity from The Legacy Trail to the downtown core, the City of Sarasota said in a news release.

Other improvements include more landscaping and the adjustment of traffic signals to improve the flow of vehicles.

At least one lane of traffic is expected to be maintained throughout the duration of construction. The project is expected to be complete in early 2023.

A “complete street” is a design that promotes safe travel, whether walking, biking, riding public transit or driving a vehicle. Each complete street can include different features such as enhanced sidewalks, street lighting, benches, landscaping, public art and more.

The “complete street” concept will be applied in the near future to Boulevard of the Arts, and a portion of 10th Street.

You can check out the draft concepts for these complete streets at two upcoming open houses, to be held Monday, May 23, at the SRQ Media Studio in the City Hall Annex, 1565 First St.

3-4:30 p.m.: Boulevard of the Arts – west of U.S. 41

5:30 p.m.: Boulevard of the Arts and 10th Street – east of U.S. 41

The designs have incorporated the feedback the City of Sarasota received from more than 1,000 respondents to a community survey about the project conducted this past winter.

An artist's conception of the Ringling "complete street." (City of Sarasota)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.