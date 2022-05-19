Weather forecast prompts Manatee schools to change high school graduation schedule

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Because of the forecast of inclement weather this weekend, the School District of Manatee County has made some changes to high school graduation schedules.

Revised Graduation Schedule

Palmetto High School - Saturday, May 21, 8 a.m. LECOM Park (same as previously scheduled)

Lakewood Ranch High School – Saturday, May 21, 11:30 a.m., LECOM Park (previously scheduled for Friday, May 20th, at 7 p.m.)

Braden River High School – Saturday, May 21, 2:30 p.m., LECOM Park (previously scheduled for Saturday, May 21st, at 7 p.m.)

Manatee High School – Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m., Hawkins Stadium (previously scheduled for Saturday, May 21st, at 8 p.m.)

The ABC7 Weather Prediction Center has placed the Suncoast in a very slight risk for heavy rain that could produce pockets of rain that may flood roadways and poor drainage areas on Friday, May 20.

This is due to the major shift in our weather that will take us from the recent dry days to numerous thunderstorms on Friday. The reason behind the shift is a slug of tropical moisture lifting north into our Suncoast skies.

That, when combined with shifting winds, will trigger widespread and possibly heavy rains. In a typical summer pattern, the timing of the storms will be in the midafternoon to early evening.

Over the weekend, the moisture will hang around and promote further storms in the afternoons on both Saturday and Sunday. Some drier air will filter in on Monday and we may see slightly diminished rainfall coverage. But each day next week we will see a chance for storms.

