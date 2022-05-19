Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Shot fired during fight at Palmetto High spring football game; no injuries reported

Breaking News
Breaking News(WYMT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - No one was injured Wednesday night when a scuffle at a spring football game at Palmetto High School ended with a single gunshot, police say.

Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler says at about 9:45 p.m., toward the end of the game between Palmetto and Tampa Jesuit High School, a fight between high school-aged persons broke out near the sideline.

As school personnel and police moved in to break up the fight, a single gunshot was heard. The teens scattered; police found a handgun on the ground, Tyler said.

No one was hurt.

No arrests have been made but police have identified a person of interest in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Palmetto Police Department at 941-723-4587. They may also contact the Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS (8477) or at manateecrimestoppers.com Persons providing information may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

