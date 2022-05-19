Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Sarasota County launches new 311Connect service

Sarasota County Government
Sarasota County Government(SCG)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Government has launched its new customer service initiative called 311Connect.

311Connect will help the community access all of the county’s services in a variety of convenient ways. The new service allows users submit requests for service or information via web, a mobile app and phone options.

311Connect provides options for users including:

· What type of service they need so the request can be quickly routed to the appropriate county staff.

· Attach photos and specify the location where service is needed.

· Receive an estimated date by which the request will be completed, along with a tracking number and emailed status updates.

· Provide feedback about their customer service experience.

· The system will also open a library of information about county services to the community for those who prefer self-service, and in-person service is always available at county facilities.

· The Sarasota County Contact Center can also be reached directly by calling 311.

