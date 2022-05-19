MyFWC announces 2022 Lionfish Challenge

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission have announced the kickoff of the 2022 Lionfish Challenge.

Help remove as many of these nonnative, invasive fish as you can during the 2022 challenge! The tournament starts Friday and lasts all summer long.

It’s free to enter and best of all, you could win lots of prizes. For more details, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.