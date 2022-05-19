Missing South Carolina woman’s body found after 8 month search

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – The body of a missing South Carolina woman was found after an eight-month search, officials said.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Edna Suttles was found Monday in a wooded area in Rutherfordton, North Carolina.

Suttles was reported missing from Greenville, South Carolina on Aug. 27.

In a federal search warrant that was unsealed in March, detectives investigating Suttles’ disappearance said they found surveillance video of Daniel Printz getting into Suttles’ Jeep at a grocery store on the day she went missing.

Printz was arrested in September on weapons and auto theft charges.

When searching Printz’s property in Rutherford County, investigators said they found Suttles’ purse, Jeep keys, and other items belonging to her hidden in a bee box.

According to the search warrant, Printz confessed to killing multiple people but no specific names were disclosed. He has not been charged in connection with Suttles’ disappearance.

Details about how and when Suttles died have not yet been released.

Suttles’ death is being investigated by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Investigators said they will release more information at the conclusion of their investigation.

