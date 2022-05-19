Manatee County set to open new pool on Memorial Day

MANATEE COUNTY , Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County’s newest pool will be opening on Memorial Day after months of anticipation.

For months, neighbors – and drivers passing by on US41 -- have watched the colorful features of the New Lincoln Aquatic Center come to life. The project has been a source of curiosity as the pool-and-water-playground went from dream to drawing board to reality.

This Memorial Day Weekend – the traditional start of the summer-swim season -- is going to be exciting, as Manatee County unveils the brand-new multi-million-dollar facility.

Limited space will allow 100 guests at a time in the pool area for two-hour sessions from 9-11 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., and 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 28; Sunday, May 29; and Monday, May 30.

Families can reserve a spot for any of those two-hour sessions here: mymanatee.org/makeasplash.

There is a limit of four guests per reservation, and a parent or guardian (at least 18 years old) must accompany guests under 13 years of age. All guests 12 and under will be given a swim test. The test includes demonstrating the ability to put their face in the water (at least once) while swimming across the width of the pool and floating on their back.

Pool fees will be waived over the Memorial Day Weekend as the pool complex welcomes guests for the first time.

There will be a small ribbon cutting ceremony Friday night at 7 p.m.

