Manatee County School District and parents reacting to gunshot that was fired at Palmetto High School football game

Gunshot at Palmetto High School football games sends fans and teams scrambling.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A live webcast Wednesday night showing fans and teams scrambling and running away after a gunshot was heard at a Spring football game in Palmetto. One parent says he’s hoping more is done to keep the kids safe in school and at events like football games. He says parents had received an automated message from the school district regarding the incident.

“Yes, they said they had extra security here and measurements and stuff like that, man the way the world is right now safety is everyone’s number one concern when it comes to our kids,” said John Fuchs, who has boys who are freshman at Palmetto High School.

Palmetto Police say a fight broke out among teens near the lockers building on the home side, not far from the football field. That’s when the gun was fired. The gun was found on the ground. This was towards the end of the football game between Palmetto High School and Tampa Jesuit. They are now talking to students who were there and police are looking at a person of interest.

“We’re concerned about the incident, we are cooperating with law enforcement to make sure they get to the bottom of what occurred,” said Mike Barber, Spokesperson for the Manatee County School District. “We’ll work with them to see what we can do to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

The school district says they will be looking at more ways to improve security. The remaining Spring football games in Manatee County will see an increase in security. That includes games Thursday night at Bayshore High School and Lakewood Ranch High School, as well as a Spring football game at Braden River High School on Friday night.

“Teachers and staff need to be a little more aware of what’s going on in school, because that fight had to happen somewhere, it didn’t just pop up at the football game,” said Fuchs.

Police are continuing with their investigation.

