Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Manatee County celebrates Memorial Day with a new pool…and a lot more

The opening weekend will feature food-trucks, family-friendly exhibitors, and an inflatable...
The opening weekend will feature food-trucks, family-friendly exhibitors, and an inflatable bounce house.(MANATEE COUNTY)
By Tatyiana Hayes
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The New Lincoln Aquatic Center in Manatee County is coming to life this Memorial Day weekend.

This brand new multi-million-dollar facility has been something to inquire about as the pool and water playground went from a dream to a reality.

Afterward, a group of local leaders and project champions will come together Friday night at 7 p.m. to cut the ribbon.

This space will permit 100 guests at a time in the pool area for specific times and days. Families are able to reserve a spot for a session at the park, visit mymanatee.org/makeasplash.

Any guest under the age of 13 will have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian (at least 18 years old) and guests under the age of 12 will be given a swim test.

The pool complex will waive all pool fees on Memorial Day weekend, welcoming all new guests to the park for the first time.

This opening will also feature family-friendly contributors, food trucks and attractions.

For more information on Manatee County Government, visit www.mymanatee.org

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active investigation at Sarasota home
People run from the field at Palmetto High School after a gunshot was heard on the sideline May...
Shot fired during fight at Palmetto High spring football game; no injuries reported
Holly Tillman
Woman charged with arson in Osprey fires
Bradenton City Commissioner Bill Sanders
Complaints filed against Bradenton city councilman
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive

Latest News

Manatee County set to open new pool on Memorial Day
Weather forecast prompts Manatee schools to change high school graduation schedule
Manatee County Animal Services
Animals rescued from Bradenton home going up for adoption Saturday
Manatee County Sheriff issues phone scam alert