Manatee County celebrates Memorial Day with a new pool…and a lot more

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The New Lincoln Aquatic Center in Manatee County is coming to life this Memorial Day weekend.

This brand new multi-million-dollar facility has been something to inquire about as the pool and water playground went from a dream to a reality.

Afterward, a group of local leaders and project champions will come together Friday night at 7 p.m. to cut the ribbon.

This space will permit 100 guests at a time in the pool area for specific times and days. Families are able to reserve a spot for a session at the park, visit mymanatee.org/makeasplash.

Any guest under the age of 13 will have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian (at least 18 years old) and guests under the age of 12 will be given a swim test.

The pool complex will waive all pool fees on Memorial Day weekend, welcoming all new guests to the park for the first time.

This opening will also feature family-friendly contributors, food trucks and attractions.

For more information on Manatee County Government, visit www.mymanatee.org

