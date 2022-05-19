Local artists will auction artwork for Ukraine

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Local artists are hosting an event to benefit Ukraine this Friday.

The event Artists for Ukraine is hoping to make a difference in the lives of those affected by the ongoing conflict with Russia.

21 artists are auctioning off 36 works of art. The event will be held Friday, May 20, 2022 at Art Avenue at 1440 Main Street Sarasota. The event starts at 6 p.m. with the auction happening at 7 p.m. There will be traditional Ukrainian food and music.

