Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Local artists will auction artwork for Ukraine

Artists for Ukraine
Artists for Ukraine(More Too Life)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Local artists are hosting an event to benefit Ukraine this Friday.

The event Artists for Ukraine is hoping to make a difference in the lives of those affected by the ongoing conflict with Russia.

21 artists are auctioning off 36 works of art. The event will be held Friday, May 20, 2022 at Art Avenue at 1440 Main Street Sarasota. The event starts at 6 p.m. with the auction happening at 7 p.m. There will be traditional Ukrainian food and music.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active investigation at Sarasota home
People run from the field at Palmetto High School after a gunshot was heard on the sideline May...
Shot fired during fight at Palmetto High spring football game; no injuries reported
Holly Tillman
Woman charged with arson in Osprey fires
Bradenton City Commissioner Bill Sanders
Complaints filed against Bradenton city councilman
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive

Latest News

2022 Lionfish Challenge
MyFWC announces 2022 Lionfish Challenge
Hillsborough County deputies say a retired Air Force veteran shot his terminally ill wife and...
Sheriff: Caretaker kills terminally ill women, then himself
Sarasota County Government
Sarasota County launches new 311Connect service
Ringing Boulevard is set to be transformed, city officials say.
Work on Ringling Boulevard ‘complete street’ concept to begin next week