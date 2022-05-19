Heavy rain possible tomorrow

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Weather Prediction Center has placed the Suncoast in a very slight risk for heavy rain that could produce pockets of rain that may flood roadways and poor drainage areas on Friday.

This is due to the major shift in our weather that will take us from the recent dry days to numerous thunderstorms on Friday. The reason behind the shift is a slug of tropical moisture lifting north into our Suncoast skies.

That, when combined with shifting winds, will trigger widespread and possibly heavy rains. In a typical summer pattern, the timing of the storms will be in the midafternoon to early evening.

Over the weekend, the moisture will hang around and promote further storms in the afternoons on both Saturday and Sunday. Some drier air will filter in on Monday and we may see slightly diminished rainfall coverage. But each day next week we will see a chance for storms.

