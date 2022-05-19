Advertise With Us
Fruitville students help dogs in need at a local shelter

Jeanette Schwaed’s gifted fourth grade class at Fruitville Elementary School.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Jeanette Schwaed’s gifted fourth grade class at Fruitville Elementary School decided to take on a service project to help Satchel’s Last Resort, a no-kill animal shelter and sanctuary in Sarasota County.

The inspiration for the project came from a segment on ABC’s “World News Tonight” with David Muir. The goal is to help the dogs at the shelter get adopted into their forever homes. The staff at Satchel’s was ready to help by gathering information about the dogs to share with the students.

The students created unique advertisements and biographies for each of the dogs. The students used the fourth grade reading and writing curriculum to create the advertisements.

The class still needs help spreading the word about the dogs and cats at Satchel’s Last Resort. Click here for more information.

