First responders visit Hillsborough teen they saved

Hillsborough County Sheriff
Hillsborough County Sheriff(HCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - After a Webb Middle School student was stuck by a car, deputies, school administrators and EMS sprang into action.

The student, Brianna, was struck by a van that then ran over her, breaking multiple bones in her body.

Deputy Barfield-Craig and Principal Diaz were there to help render medical assistance and keep the scene clear for when EMS arrived.

Wednesday, Brianna’s heroes visited her and her family in the hospital, but they didn’t come empty-handed! She received some #teamHCSO swag, get-well cards from her peers at school, and stuffed animals. It was a welcomed reunion after an incredibly tough day!

HCSO hopes drivers will use this incident as a reminder to slow down in school zones.

