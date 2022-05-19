Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Children hospitalized due to formula shortage feeling better

Dr. Mark Corkins says the kids hospitalized due to a baby formula shortage are doing better, with one already home. (CNN)
By Action News 5 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A Tennessee child who was being treated at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for complications brought on by the formula shortage has been released from the hospital.

Le Bonheur officials said the toddler-aged child was released Tuesday, WMC reported.

Pediatric Gastroenterologist Dr. Mark Corkins treated that child and a preschool-aged child. He said both are living with intestinal conditions and require special formula in their diets.

The children were admitted to Le Bonheur for treatment after their particular formula became impossible to find on store shelves.

The preschool-aged child remains in stable condition.

“They’re doing much better. Actually, we have one home and one’s pretty much ready to go home now,” Corkins said Thursday to CNN. “We’ve gotten supply from one of the alternate manufacturers of an amino acid-based formula, which is what these children needed.”

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active investigation at Sarasota home
Holly Tillman
Woman charged with arson in Osprey fires
Bradenton City Commissioner Bill Sanders
Complaints filed against Bradenton city councilman
A Ringling Bros. And Barnum & Bailey clown. Provided by Ringling Bros. And Barnum & Bailey
Feld Entertainment announces return of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus with no animals
People run from the field at Palmetto High School after a gunshot was heard on the sideline May...
Shot fired during fight at Palmetto High spring football game; no injuries reported

Latest News

Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sarasota County Government
Sarasota County launches new 311Connect service
Taylor Swift, right, receives an honorary degree during a graduation ceremony for New York...
Taylor Swift gets honorary doctorate degree from New York University
Taylor Swift gets honorary doctorate degree from New York University
Biden greeted Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and President Sauli Niinistö of...
Biden meets Sweden, Finland leaders to talk NATO, Russia