Anna Maria Oyster Bar seeking mentors for annual event

By Tatyiana Hayes
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Anna Maria Oyster Bar and others are hosting their 6th annual Dive into reading event this year and are seeking mentors for their six locations throughout Manatee County.

The Anna Maria Oyster Bar in Ellenton is hosting their Camp RISE at different elementary schools ranging from grade levels from 1st-3rd.

If anyone is interested in volunteering, the times are from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Monday-Thursday for five weeks.

This company is willing to provide volunteer hours to high school students and is looking for mentors that are 16 years of age and up.

For more information visit: www.oysterbar.net/reading

