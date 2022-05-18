Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Woman charged with arson in Osprey fires

Holly Tillman
Holly Tillman(Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota woman was arrested and charged with setting two fires in Osprey, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

Fire investigators were called to two suspicious fires May 12 on a property on Old Venice Road. It was determined that a building and an automobile were intentionally set on fire.

Detectives say Holly Tillman, 32, told them she was on the property at the time the building fire started. She also admitted being inside the vehicle while it was burning. Detectives also believe Tillman broke into a second automobile.

It was also determined that Tillman did not have permission to be on the property at the time of the fires.

Tillman was arrested and charged with first-degree arson, burglary to an unoccupied structure, and trespassing.

