Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Toddler orders 31 cheeseburgers using mom’s phone

After all fees and a $16 tip, the toddler's mother ended up paying a total of $91.70 for the order. (KRIS via CNN)
By KRIS Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSVILLE, Texas (KRIS) - A 2-year-old Texas boy really loves cheeseburgers, so much so that he used the DoorDash app on his mom’s phone to order 31 of them from McDonald’s.

Kelsey Golden, a mother of three, got a notification Monday from DoorDash saying her McDonald’s order was going to take a little longer than usual because of its size. She was shocked because she never placed an order.

As it turned out, her youngest son, 2-year-old Barrett, had placed it, using her unlocked phone.

Barrett Golden, 2, shocked his mom when he used the DoorDash app on her phone to order 31...
Barrett Golden, 2, shocked his mom when he used the DoorDash app on her phone to order 31 cheeseburgers from McDonald's.(Source: KRIS via CNN)

“So, I was working. I was using my phone, and sometimes, whenever I’m on my computer and my phone, he’ll come grab the phone out of my hand. And he did. He usually likes to take pictures of himself, so he was doing that. I thought I locked the phone, but apparently, I didn’t,” Golden said.

The mother was amazed when she heard a knock on the door, and the delivery driver handed her what Barrett ordered: 31 cheeseburgers.

“She was like, ‘Did you have 31 burgers?’ It’s like, ‘Oh, wow, no, I didn’t order these,’” Golden said. “But I did. My son did.”

The toddler only ate about half of one burger, so his mother says she gave away some of the...
The toddler only ate about half of one burger, so his mother says she gave away some of the other 30 to their neighbors.(Source: KRIS via CNN)

The cost of the cheeseburgers alone was $58.59. But the 2-year-old is apparently a generous tipper, giving the DoorDash driver another $16.50.

With other fees on top, Golden ended up paying a total of $91.70 for the order.

Barrett only ate about half of one burger, so Golden says she gave away some of the others to their neighbors.

Copyright 2022 KRIS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - School lunches in Manatee County will no longer be free from everyone, beginning in...
Manatee schools ending free lunch for all program
Christopher Thompson
Palmetto man facing new child sexual battery charges after new victims come forward
Bradenton City Commissioner Bill Sanders
Complaints filed against Bradenton city councilman
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying these two people.
Police make arrest of ape-mask wearing, sledge-hammering theft suspect and alleged accomplice
An independent investigative report determined two officers with the Moab Police Department...
READ: Attorneys for Brian Laundrie’s parents file updated motion to have Petito lawsuit dismissed

Latest News

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson talks during the parliamentary debate on the Swedish...
NATO chief hails ‘historic moment’ as Finland, Sweden apply
Officials say Russia suffered heavy losses when Ukrainian forces destroyed the pontoon bridge...
GRAPHIC: Russia shifts attacks after big defeat in Ukraine
The shooting killed a 52-year-old doctor who tackled the suspect and wounded five others.
Suspect in Calif. church shooting charged with murder
'I was kind of in shock': Mom learns son ordered 31 burgers when DoorDash arrives