SPARCC receives grant to develop strategic plan
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center was awarded a $10,000 grant to support the development of its new organizational strategic plan.
SPARCC was founded in 1979 in Sarasota created by a small group of women and is now the only state-certified center for domestic and sexual violence in Sarasota and DeSoto counties.
This plan will assist SPARCC in planning for the future in a changing world.
The funds were provided by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.
