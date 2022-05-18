SPARCC receives grant to develop strategic plan

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center was awarded a $10,000 grant to support the development of its new organizational strategic plan.

SPARCC was founded in 1979 in Sarasota created by a small group of women and is now the only state-certified center for domestic and sexual violence in Sarasota and DeSoto counties.

This plan will assist SPARCC in planning for the future in a changing world.

The funds were provided by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

