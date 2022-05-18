Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
SPARCC receives grant to develop strategic plan

SPARCC's primary goals are to provide free and confidential programs and services
SPARCC's primary goals are to provide free and confidential programs and services(SARASOTA)
By Tatyiana Hayes
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center was awarded a $10,000 grant to support the development of its new organizational strategic plan.

SPARCC was founded in 1979 in Sarasota created by a small group of women and is now the only state-certified center for domestic and sexual violence in Sarasota and DeSoto counties.

This plan will assist SPARCC in planning for the future in a changing world.

The funds were provided by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

