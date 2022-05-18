Sarasota County Government reminds residents of lawn watering rules

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Government wants to remind residents of rules and regulations when it comes to watering your lawns.

Watering of lawns and landscaping in Sarasota County is restricted to certain dates and times, and everyone’s watering days are tied to their property address.

The watering dates are as follows:

Addresses ending in even numbers may water only on Tuesdays.

Addresses ending in odd numbers may water only on Thursdays.

Irrigation is prohibited between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on any day.

