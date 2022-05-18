Sarasota County Emergency Management urges residents to be prepared for Hurricane Season

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Emergency Management is encouraging the community to start preparing for the beginning of hurricane season on June 1.

This, of course , includes best practices such as making evacuation plans, starting a disaster kit and stocking up on supplies.

“Gather your supplies and make your plans now. Don’t wait until a storm is approaching to make these important decisions. Having set plans and being informed is the best way to prepare for a potential disaster,” Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief Ed McCran explained.

Here are some of the recommended prep steps you should take:

Be Prepared: Create an evacuation plan, a communications plan, and a disaster kit that fits the specific needs of a household, including pets. A disaster kit should have supplies to last each person and pet up to 10 days. Include important paperwork and medications.

Resources and support may not be available within the first week of a storm, depending on its severity, so it’s important to have a well-supplied disaster kit.

The state’s disaster preparedness sales tax holiday is May 28 through June 10. A full list of qualifying items can be found at floridarevenue.com/disasterprep.

Those with qualifying medical needs should complete the Medically Dependent online application. Online applications will stop being accepted at 60 hours prior to expected impact of a storm.

Those who need transportation to an evacuation center should fill out the online form. The registration process will close when a storm’s landfall is expected within 60 hours.

Know Your Risk: Part of evacuation plans should include knowing when to evacuate. According to Sarasota County Emergency Management officials, there may be risk for storm surge even if water can’t be seen from home.

The community is encouraged to check and memorize their hurricane evacuation level, as recent updates to storm surge maps for the area may have changed evacuation levels for some residents. Updated maps are available online at scgov.net/beprepared.

