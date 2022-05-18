Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey announces launch of new show after five year absence

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A huge announcement from Feld Entertainment Studios in Palmetto on Tuesday. The Ringling Bros. Barnum and Bailey show will be returning in the Fall of 2023. This time around, the show will have no animals or clowns.

“We’ve spent the last several years thinking about what’s most important and iconic about this property,” said Juliette Feld Grossman, Producer of Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey. “So we can bring it back in a way that is relevant for today’s audience, but also respects and carries forward the elements that are so beloved about this property.”

Ringling’s last show was in May of 2017. They are now on a search for performers from all over the world. A thousand acts have already auditioned.

“We’re looking for all kinds of performers,” said Feld Grossman. “Whether it’s music, dance, acrobatics, gymnastics, aerials, even extreme sports, because this is The Greatest Show On Earth.”

Feld Grossman says one of the new elements in the show is that it’s going to be 360 degrees. Something else that’s new is their logo.

“It’s kind of a punctuation that includes an exclamation mark with a question mark together in one, and it celebrates the wonder and wow of Ringling,” said Feld Grossman.

Ringling has been wowing audiences for decades. Although the new show that’s in the works will be different, it’s expected to be better than ever before.

“Over 150 years, Ringling has continued to innovate,” said Feld Grossman. “And the thing that has endured throughout is the feeling that you have when you come to The Greatest Show On Earth.”

